Airo Pro Battery - Charcoal/Graphite/Grey

by Airo Vapor

4.56
Available in store only

$30.00
About this product

Device Specifications: Durable, virtually-unbreakable magnesium alloy body and long-lasting 320mAh Li-ion battery provides clean vapor with no burnt taste; 8.5 W power output, 300mA (1.5W) charging current; Micro USB rechargeable. This includes: Graphite Vaporizer, Carrying Case, Micro USB Charger, & User Guide.

4.56

peacelovenkush

Amazing battery. Great output, consistent control, and fun to use.

Mbaca22

Love the setup, but on my 2 pen and now those 2 aren't working.

wilde

Why I really like my IndigoPro Vape Pen. - I cough way too easy, So I avoid joints or pipes. Also, smoke smells up where I live with roommates. - A water pipe helps coughing. But still has the smoke smell problem. It's also a nuisance to keep clean. And, you can't carry it in your pocket for work or public. - IndigoPro vaporizer fixes this! I can avoid coughing by inhaling a smooth hit and at the same time letting in a little extra air between my lips. No cough. Also, no weed smell! Also, the vaporizer is super easy to pocket carry and catch stealth hits wherever I want. ... I also like their small black notebook-like holder. Cool looking, subtle and can carry up to 6 different cartridges. (Beware tho, off-brand cartridges might not fit into cutout slots.) 2 complaints that don't bother me. (1) Electric charge dies too soon. I have not noticed this, maybe because I have lots of USB phone chargers around. But if the unit dies, you can still use it if plugged into a charger. (2) Some say IndigoPro only accepts its own brand of cartridge. Not exactly true. In order to sell me competitor cartridges, several dispensaries gave me a small free magnet adapter that accepts any standard size cartridge (510 thread). The adapter is a small silver band that screws onto the cartridge base with a smooth outside ready to snap into IndigoPro's magnet holder. Works great for me.

About this brand

AiroPro's Advanced technology and solid construction allows for our vaporizers to reign first in reliability and performance with 3x the vapor. The vaporizer provides a smooth, easy draw that vibrates discretely to let you know it’s working. Available in AZ, CA, CO, IL, MD, MI, NM, NV, OK, OR, PR & WA! Winner of the best CBD cartridge at the 2019 High Times SoCal Cannabis Cup Winner of the best CBD cartridge at the 2019 Las Vegas Cannabis Awards Winner if the best vape pen & CBD cartridge at the 2019 High Times Nevada Cannabis Cup Winner of the best vape pen & cartridge at the 2018 High Times World Cannabis Cup Winner of the best vape pen & cartridge at the 2017 High Times NorCal Cannabis Cup Vaporizer Best vapor delivery; 3X competitors Draw indicator discreetly vibrates when activated Long-lasting battery; rechargeable Durable exterior casing, virtually unbreakable under normal use Carrying Case offered with Indigo & Graphite Cartridge Revolutionary ceramic atomizer designed specifically for pure cannabis oil Magnetic, leak-resistant cartridges, pop on & off for ease of use Clean vapor with no burnt taste Oil Pure distillate oil Innovative portfolio: Strain Series, Artisan Series, Artisan CBD, Live Flower, Live Resin, etc. High potency