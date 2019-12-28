wilde on April 14th, 2018

Why I really like my IndigoPro Vape Pen. - I cough way too easy, So I avoid joints or pipes. Also, smoke smells up where I live with roommates. - A water pipe helps coughing. But still has the smoke smell problem. It's also a nuisance to keep clean. And, you can't carry it in your pocket for work or public. - IndigoPro vaporizer fixes this! I can avoid coughing by inhaling a smooth hit and at the same time letting in a little extra air between my lips. No cough. Also, no weed smell! Also, the vaporizer is super easy to pocket carry and catch stealth hits wherever I want. ... I also like their small black notebook-like holder. Cool looking, subtle and can carry up to 6 different cartridges. (Beware tho, off-brand cartridges might not fit into cutout slots.) 2 complaints that don't bother me. (1) Electric charge dies too soon. I have not noticed this, maybe because I have lots of USB phone chargers around. But if the unit dies, you can still use it if plugged into a charger. (2) Some say IndigoPro only accepts its own brand of cartridge. Not exactly true. In order to sell me competitor cartridges, several dispensaries gave me a small free magnet adapter that accepts any standard size cartridge (510 thread). The adapter is a small silver band that screws onto the cartridge base with a smooth outside ready to snap into IndigoPro's magnet holder. Works great for me.