CBD Hot Freeze Recovery Spray

by Inesscents CBD Salvation

$28.99MSRP

About this product

Inesscents Salvation Hot Freeze CBD Recovery Spray combines the healing powers of hemp with organic herbs and essential oils. Specially formulated to provide support for muscles and joints, this hands free application dries quickly making it perfect for use at the gym or on the go. + Over 95% Certified Organic Ingredients + High Potency CBD Extract + Organic, Locally Grown Herbs + Organic Essential Oils + Contains 100-120mg CBD + Contains less than .3% THC Suggested Use: Spray on desired area for fast acting support. Repeat as necessary. Ideal for use before or after strenuous activity. Ingredients: *Grape alcohol, Aqua (water), *menthol, *Capsicum annuum (cayenne) extract, *Mentha piperita, (peppermint) oil, *Arnica Montana (arnica) flower extract, *Calendula officinalis (calendula) flower extract, Hypericum perforatum (St. Johns wort) extract, Cannabis sativa L. (hemp) extract and *Eugenia Caryophyllus (clove) oil. *Certified organically grown. For external use only. Keep out of eyes. Discontinue use if irritation occurs

About this brand

Inesscents is an organic skin care company based in Southern Oregon. Since 2000 we have been hand crafting high-quality, nutrient-dense skin care products which can be found in health food stores across the country. It was a natural progression for us to use our passion, experience and expertise of healing botanicals and apply them to the Hemp + CBD industry. We believe in the wisdom of the Earth’s medicines and strive to protect their perfection.