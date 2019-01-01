 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Balms
  5. Inesscents Salvation CBD Beauty Gift Bag

Inesscents Salvation CBD Beauty Gift Bag

by Inesscents CBD Salvation

Write a review
Inesscents CBD Salvation Topicals Balms Inesscents Salvation CBD Beauty Gift Bag

$19.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Inesscents Salvation Balance Beauty Gift Bag is the perfect offering for a special occasion, or for those who would try a little bit of everything. Our Beauty Sampling Includes: Fresh Flower Hemp Hydrosol - 1oz Balance Beauty Balm - 1/2oz Balance Beauty Serum - 5/8dram For external use only. Discontinue if irritation occurs. Please keep product away from heat and sunlight to extend shelf life and preserve the therapeutic integrity of these products.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Inesscents CBD Salvation Logo
Inesscents is an organic skin care company based in Southern Oregon. Since 2000 we have been hand crafting high-quality, nutrient-dense skin care products which can be found in health food stores across the country. It was a natural progression for us to use our passion, experience and expertise of healing botanicals and apply them to the Hemp + CBD industry. We believe in the wisdom of the Earth’s medicines and strive to protect their perfection.