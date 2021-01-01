About this product
Inesscents Salvation Balance Beauty Gift Bag is the perfect offering for a special occasion, or for those who would try a little bit of everything.
Our Beauty Sampling Includes:
Fresh Flower Hemp Hydrosol - 1oz
Balance Beauty Balm - 1/2oz
Balance Beauty Serum - 5/8dram
For external use only. Discontinue if irritation occurs.
Please keep product away from heat and sunlight to extend shelf life and preserve the therapeutic integrity of these products.
About this brand
Inesscents CBD Salvation
Inesscents is an organic skin care company based in Southern Oregon. Since 2000 we have been hand crafting high-quality, nutrient-dense skin care products which can be found in health food stores across the country. It was a natural progression for us to use our passion, experience and expertise of healing botanicals and apply them to the Hemp + CBD industry. We believe in the wisdom of the Earth’s medicines and strive to protect their perfection.