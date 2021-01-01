About this product

Inesscents Salvation Balance Beauty Gift Bag is the perfect offering for a special occasion, or for those who would try a little bit of everything.



Our Beauty Sampling Includes:



Fresh Flower Hemp Hydrosol - 1oz

Balance Beauty Balm - 1/2oz

Balance Beauty Serum - 5/8dram

For external use only. Discontinue if irritation occurs.



Please keep product away from heat and sunlight to extend shelf life and preserve the therapeutic integrity of these products.