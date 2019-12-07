Lavender Bath Soak 25mg
by District Cannabis
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
No stores nearby
USE "LEAFLY" for 20% OFF! Inflamade™ Deep Healing Creme was designed with all of your health needs in mind. Helping your body with: Sore Muscles Strains Joint Discomfort Tendon Discomfort Swelling Stomach Pain Menstrual Cramps Cramping associated with Chrons' Nerve Damage Phantom Pains (Amputees) Headaches Skin Conditions Itchy, Cracked, Red Doubles as a massage lotion leaving you refreshed and ready to go.* A base of pure Hemp CBD along with relaxing and stimulating scents of citrus & vanilla help you heal and recover, at the same time getting you ready to take on anything. Use before & after activity - our fast acting, long lasting, therapeutic creme incorporates modern technology with ancient pain relieving concepts of plant medicine. Inflamade™ creme stimulates the body’s endorphin response to pain and reduces the pain in muscle tissue and joints.* Thereby lessening pain and discomfort, enhancing the healing process. 0% THC, 100% A Drug Test Safe Product. *These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. Ingredients: 300mg Pure CBD - our special ingredient. Helps to break up inflammation at the source allowing you to feel better! Aloe Vera- to help calm the skin to reduce inflammation. Mineral Oil- a moisturizer to help consistency and an emollient, aiding in dry skin hydration. Beeswax- helps treat Eczema in combination with CBD. Keeps skin moisturized and refreshed. Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO)- to decrease pain and muscle soreness, aiding with headache relief. Helps penetrate the skin.Purified Water - to help with consistency and skin hydration. Isopropyl Myristate- an emollient to help hydration and also helps to thicken our creme. Cetyl Alcohol- an emulsifier, helping all our ingredients to not separate. Glycerol Monosterate - an organic emulsifier helping to give our creme its nice whipped white texture. Stearic Acid- a natural emulsifier also helping to make our creme thick. Glycerine- a moisturizer helping to leave your skin with a nice smoothing effect. Helps keep the skin soft! Propylene Glycol - helps to keep our creme stable in abnormal temperatures. Also aids in quick penetration of the skin. Cetereth-20 - helps blend all of the ingredients. Also an emulsifier helping the consistency of our creme. Carbomer- an emulsifier helping keep the creme stable. Disodium EDTA- works to catalyze metal ions which would cause a negative reaction including spoilage and rancidity. Proplyparaben- prevents the growth of harmful bacteria and mold. Dimethicone- helps to heal wounds and locks in moisture, keeping your skin fresh. Petrolatum- helps to moisturize the skin. Methylparaben - an anti fungal helping to keep the creme working until the jar is empty. Triethanolamine- helps balance the pH of the creme, as well as making sure that it rubs in evenly over the skin. Diazolidinyl Urea- an antimicrobial preventing bacterial growth. Making sure the creme is fresh until the jar is empty. Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate helps the shelf life of the creme fighting off bacteria, yeast, and mold.
on December 7th, 2019
I love this creme for my knee problems; it relieves the pain and helps me feel better.
on December 7th, 2019
This works wonderfully for sore muscles and relieves the pain completely! Recommend absolutely.
on September 8th, 2019
I have carpal tunnel and arthritis in my hands. I apply this before bed and have no pain in the morning. I fell a few months and hit my head causing severe headaches. I used this cream and it releaved the pain. I love my inflamade cream.
We are sorry to hear about the fall! We wish you a fast recovery!!