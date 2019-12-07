VG Cloud Tincture - Strawberry Banana - CBD & Terpene Rich Hemp Oil - 300mg (30ml)
by CBD American Shaman
USE Code "LEAFLY" for 20% OFF! Restore tonic is your versitile aid to many aliments. A nightly solution to help you sleep well and recover from within. Offered in Cinnamon and Natural Coconut Oil Flavor, you’ll wake up feeling refreshed after a great nights rest, putting your body and mind in a position to heal and recover as well as perform at top capacity. The best thing about it, is that you can properly dose with our metered droppers. Take 1/2 to 1/4 dropperful throughout the day for stress and anxiety or pain management without getting tired! Made with 100% all Natural ingredients. 0% THC and 100% Drug Test Safe. Pure CBD. Alcohol Free. All Natural Active Ingredients: MCT Oil ( Coconut Derrived) Hemp Extract CBD Oil 750mg
on December 7th, 2019
I use this to help with my back pain; it works amazing!
on September 1st, 2019
I use this every night! Helps me sleep like a baby. I take it right before bed and wake up the next morning feeling great! Also awesome to use 5mg with coffee in the morning!
Awesome to hear. Thank you