Restore tonic is your versitile aid to many aliments. A nightly solution to help you sleep well and recover from within. Offered in Cinnamon and Natural Coconut Oil Flavor, you’ll wake up feeling refreshed after a great nights rest, putting your body and mind in a position to heal and recover as well as perform at top capacity.



The best thing about it, is that you can properly dose with our metered droppers. Take 1/2 to 1/4 dropperful throughout the day for stress and anxiety or pain management without getting tired!



Made with 100% all Natural ingredients. 0% THC and 100% Drug Test Safe. Pure CBD. Alcohol Free.



All Natural Active Ingredients:



MCT Oil ( Coconut Derrived)



Hemp Extract CBD Oil 750mg