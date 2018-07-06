 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel

by Infusion Edibles

About this product

A chewy square of caramel dipped in chocolate and sprinkled with sea salt. 50mg THC

1 customer review

apriljoy1213

I really wanted to love this as caramel and chocolate are my thing but the flavor is so bad on these I couldn’t even force myself to swallow it once I took a bite. I spit it straight into the trash. I thought maybe I just got a bad one so I tried another one (I bought 2) and nope it was definitely not for me. I would recommend trying a sample if possible before spending your money on something you might not like. I won’t be purchasing again.

About this brand

High quality, consistently medicated, and outstanding flavor!