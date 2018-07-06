apriljoy1213 on July 6th, 2018

I really wanted to love this as caramel and chocolate are my thing but the flavor is so bad on these I couldn’t even force myself to swallow it once I took a bite. I spit it straight into the trash. I thought maybe I just got a bad one so I tried another one (I bought 2) and nope it was definitely not for me. I would recommend trying a sample if possible before spending your money on something you might not like. I won’t be purchasing again.