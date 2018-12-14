 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sour Buddies

by Infusion Edibles

5.02
About this product

Even more sour! These gummies are extra sour for a stronger kick of flavor. 150mg THC

5.02

Nizzycrisp

When I tried these for the first time, I had never tried edibles before and didn’t know the recommended dosage, I took about 4-5... and I felt AMAZING!!! I Highly recommend this product because it makes you feel wonderful.

apriljoy1213

The sour on these is delicious! I do need to eat 3 or 4 of these at a time but they taste good so it’s worth it. I feel like it’s more of a treat since I do eat a few at a time. Definitely recommend!

About this brand

Infusion Edibles Logo
High quality, consistently medicated, and outstanding flavor!