1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Even more sour! These gummies are extra sour for a stronger kick of flavor. 150mg THC
on December 14th, 2018
When I tried these for the first time, I had never tried edibles before and didn’t know the recommended dosage, I took about 4-5... and I felt AMAZING!!! I Highly recommend this product because it makes you feel wonderful.
on July 6th, 2018
The sour on these is delicious! I do need to eat 3 or 4 of these at a time but they taste good so it’s worth it. I feel like it’s more of a treat since I do eat a few at a time. Definitely recommend!