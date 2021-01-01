 Loading…

CBD Muscle Cream (Cooling) - 1000mg CBD

by Innovative Extracts

Innovative Extracts Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals CBD Muscle Cream (Cooling) - 1000mg CBD

$70.00MSRP

About this product

Our premium CBD Muscle creams are boosted with menthol and magnesium. CBD Topical Creams may help alleviate muscle and joint inflammation and soreness. Available in both Heating Therapy and Cooling Therapy options so you can choose which is best for your needs. Key Product Facts: 1000mg CBD Less than 0.3% THC by weight Vegan; No artificial colors American grown hemp Non-greasy formula absorbs quickly Produced in FDA registered, cGMP facility Lab-tested for accurate potency, purity, quality and safety Activates your body’s endocannabinoid receptors to promote balance INGREDIENTS Full spectrum hemp extract oil, Deionized water, Magnesium chloride, Magnesium sulfate, Cetearyl alcohol, Cetearyl glucoside, Polyacrylamide, C13-14 isoparaffin, Laureth-7, Olea europaea (olive) fruit oil, Glyceryl stearate, PEG-100 stearate, Butyrospermum parkii (shea) butter, Emulsifying wax, Hamamelis virginiana (witch hazel), Mangifera indica (mango) seed butter, Mentha piperita (peppermint) leaf oil, Phenoxyethanol, Stearic acid, Cocos nucifera (coconut) oil, Olus (vegetable) oil, Fragrance

About this brand

Innovative Extracts is a seed-to-sale, veteran-owned business that creates CBD products from hemp grown on our farm in Portage, PA. Products include CBD tinctures, creams, gummies, and pet products.

