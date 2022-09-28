About this product
Our premium CBD Muscle creams are boosted with menthol and magnesium. CBD Topical Creams may help alleviate muscle and joint inflammation and soreness. Available in both Heating Therapy and Cooling Therapy options so you can choose which is best for your needs.
Key Product Facts:
1000mg CBD
Less than 0.3% THC by weight
Vegan; No artificial colors
American grown hemp
Non-greasy formula absorbs quickly
Produced in FDA registered, cGMP facility
Lab-tested for accurate potency, purity, quality and safety
Activates your body’s endocannabinoid receptors to promote balance
INGREDIENTS
Full spectrum hemp extract oil, Deionized water, Magnesium chloride, Magnesium sulfate, Cetearyl alcohol, Cetearyl glucoside, Polyacrylamide, C13-14 isoparaffin, Laureth-7, Olea europaea (olive) fruit oil, Glyceryl stearate, PEG-100 stearate, Butyrospermum parkii (shea) butter, Emulsifying wax, Hamamelis virginiana (witch hazel), Mangifera indica (mango) seed butter, Mentha piperita (peppermint) leaf oil, Phenoxyethanol, Stearic acid, Cocos nucifera (coconut) oil, Olus (vegetable) oil, Fragrance
Key Product Facts:
1000mg CBD
Less than 0.3% THC by weight
Vegan; No artificial colors
American grown hemp
Non-greasy formula absorbs quickly
Produced in FDA registered, cGMP facility
Lab-tested for accurate potency, purity, quality and safety
Activates your body’s endocannabinoid receptors to promote balance
INGREDIENTS
Full spectrum hemp extract oil, Deionized water, Magnesium chloride, Magnesium sulfate, Cetearyl alcohol, Cetearyl glucoside, Polyacrylamide, C13-14 isoparaffin, Laureth-7, Olea europaea (olive) fruit oil, Glyceryl stearate, PEG-100 stearate, Butyrospermum parkii (shea) butter, Emulsifying wax, Hamamelis virginiana (witch hazel), Mangifera indica (mango) seed butter, Mentha piperita (peppermint) leaf oil, Phenoxyethanol, Stearic acid, Cocos nucifera (coconut) oil, Olus (vegetable) oil, Fragrance
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Innovative Extracts
Innovative Extracts is a seed-to-sale, veteran-owned business that creates CBD products from hemp grown on our farm in Portage, PA. Products include CBD tinctures, creams, gummies, and pet products.