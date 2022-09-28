Our premium CBD Muscle creams are boosted with menthol and magnesium. CBD Topical Creams may help alleviate muscle and joint inflammation and soreness. Available in both Heating Therapy and Cooling Therapy options so you can choose which is best for your needs.



Key Product Facts:



1000mg CBD

Less than 0.3% THC by weight

Vegan; No artificial colors

American grown hemp

Non-greasy formula absorbs quickly

Produced in FDA registered, cGMP facility

Lab-tested for accurate potency, purity, quality and safety

Activates your body’s endocannabinoid receptors to promote balance



INGREDIENTS



Full spectrum hemp extract oil, Deionized water, Magnesium chloride, Magnesium sulfate, Cetearyl alcohol, Cetearyl glucoside, Polyacrylamide, C13-14 isoparaffin, Laureth-7, Olea europaea (olive) fruit oil, Glyceryl stearate, PEG-100 stearate, Butyrospermum parkii (shea) butter, Emulsifying wax, Hamamelis virginiana (witch hazel), Mangifera indica (mango) seed butter, Mentha piperita (peppermint) leaf oil, Phenoxyethanol, Stearic acid, Cocos nucifera (coconut) oil, Olus (vegetable) oil, Fragrance