 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. THC-Free CBD Gummies - 300mg

THC-Free CBD Gummies - 300mg

by Innovative Extracts

Write a review
Innovative Extracts Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles THC-Free CBD Gummies - 300mg

$30.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our THC-Free CBD gummies are a great way to start using CBD products to see if they are right for you. Give them a try for some relief and relaxation! POTENTIAL BENEFITS Maintaining healthy sleep cycles Reduced inflammation/exercise recovery Reduce stress Supports a sense of calm and focus FOR BEST RESULTS Take 1 gummy up to twice daily Store in a cool dry place INGREDIENTS Hemp extract, Corn syrup (from corn), Sugar (from beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric acid, Natural and artificial flavors, Pectin (derived from fruits), Vegetable oil (coconut, canola) and Carnauba leaf wax (to prevent sticking), FD&C yellow #5, FD&C red #40, FD&C yellow #6, FD&C blue #1.

About this brand

Innovative Extracts Logo
Innovative Extracts is a seed-to-sale, veteran-owned business that creates CBD products from hemp grown on our farm in Portage, PA. Products include CBD tinctures, creams, gummies, and pet products.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review