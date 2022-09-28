Our THC-Free CBD gummies are a great way to start using CBD products to see if they are right for you. Give them a try for some relief and relaxation!



POTENTIAL BENEFITS



Maintaining healthy sleep cycles

Reduced inflammation/exercise recovery

Reduce stress

Supports a sense of calm and focus



FOR BEST RESULTS



Take 1 gummy up to twice daily

Store in a cool dry place



INGREDIENTS



Hemp extract, Corn syrup (from corn), Sugar (from beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric acid, Natural and artificial flavors, Pectin (derived from fruits), Vegetable oil (coconut, canola) and Carnauba leaf wax (to prevent sticking), FD&C yellow #5, FD&C red #40, FD&C yellow #6, FD&C blue #1.