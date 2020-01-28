 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Biker OG

by INSA

INSA Cannabis Flower Biker OG

Biker OG by INSA

joefatmamma

Smells citrusy/fruity and finishes mostly citrus. Nice and mellow indica-leaning. Nicely cured and trimmed.

Nicholas14

Tried this cannabis it was horrible no flavor smell and it wasnt anything worth talking about to anybody or to be proud to use and raise a family, INSA should be ashamed of their business model and check thier testing facilities horrible didn’t live up to the label or the highly reputable reputation!!!! Change your ways Insa what have you become!!!!!

