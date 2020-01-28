Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Biker OG by INSA
on January 28th, 2020
Smells citrusy/fruity and finishes mostly citrus. Nice and mellow indica-leaning. Nicely cured and trimmed.
on November 20th, 2019
Tried this cannabis it was horrible no flavor smell and it wasnt anything worth talking about to anybody or to be proud to use and raise a family, INSA should be ashamed of their business model and check thier testing facilities horrible didn’t live up to the label or the highly reputable reputation!!!! Change your ways Insa what have you become!!!!!