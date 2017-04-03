Small Holder
by Marley Natural
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 40.2 miles away
Packs are individually wrapped and include an indicator card so you know exactly when it's time to replace your pack. Integra allows you to cure better, store longer, and accurately monitor humidity levels.
on April 5th, 2017
Not normally into humidty packs, because I don't usually keep weed around for too long these days :) But I got a couple of these from a friend and they really do the trick. I like the 55s better than the 62s personally, but they both work well. I just like the way the flower burns a little better with the 55% pack.