1:1 Transdermal Compound 100mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$50.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
True Transdermals make a true difference. Our Cannabis Cup Award-Winning True Transdermal THC & CBD Creams work to pull cannabinoids through the skin and into the bloodstream, making it effective on the point of application and throughout your entire body. We use a safe transdermal cream base that works specifically with cannabis molecules, allowing them to completely circulate through your system in less than thirty minutes.
