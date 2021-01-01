 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Pets
  4. Pet tinctures
  5. Alaskan Salmon Oil Pet CBD 450mg

Alaskan Salmon Oil Pet CBD 450mg

by Irie Bliss

Write a review
Irie Bliss Pets Pet Tinctures Alaskan Salmon Oil Pet CBD 450mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

ve fido and miss kitty the CBD feels! That’s right CBD – it’s not just for humans. Irie Bliss Spirit Animal Tincture CBD for Pets is specially formulated for our four-legged friends. Our clients (human and furry) report significant improvements re anti-inflammatory/soreness, anxiety, aggression, pain, seizures, muscle spasms, and neurological disorders. Choose from 150mg or 450mg broad-spectrum formulas (THC free), both in a wild Alaskan salmon oil carrier with a proprietary terpene blend, vitamin E, and brewer’s yeast.

About this brand

Irie Bliss Logo

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review