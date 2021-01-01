Alaskan Salmon Oil Pet CBD 450mg
About this product
ve fido and miss kitty the CBD feels! That’s right CBD – it’s not just for humans. Irie Bliss Spirit Animal Tincture CBD for Pets is specially formulated for our four-legged friends. Our clients (human and furry) report significant improvements re anti-inflammatory/soreness, anxiety, aggression, pain, seizures, muscle spasms, and neurological disorders. Choose from 150mg or 450mg broad-spectrum formulas (THC free), both in a wild Alaskan salmon oil carrier with a proprietary terpene blend, vitamin E, and brewer’s yeast.
About this brand
Irie Bliss
