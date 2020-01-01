About this product

BALANCE RECLAIM YOUR BALANCE. BREATHE. LET GO. The Balance blend combines the cutting-edge science of Adaptogenic herbs with our Full Spectrum Hemp Oil. Used for centuries in Chinese and Ayurvedic traditions, adaptogens can support the body in returning to balance and homeostasis when faced with a stress response, improving and supporting overall adrenal system function, immune health, brain clarity, memory, healthy hormone levels, energy levels and cellular oxygen use.* Holy Basil, known for increasing mental balance and lowering stress responses*, Black Maca, a powerful energy and hormone regulating compound, the superfood Mucuna known for its mood stabilizing effects*, and the ultimate fatigue fighter Ashwaganda* come together in this support blend carefully crafted to be your ultimate stress relief and immune boosting go-to.* IrieCBD’s Balance blend includes the world’s finest sustainably grown, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil, gently infused with the purest ingredients. IrieCBD tinctures optimize the plants naturally occurring terpenes, constituents, essential fatty acids (Omega 3, 6, 9), and phytonutrients. Every batch is tested by independent labs for purity and potency. • Full Entourage, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil • Organic Standards, Non-GMO • All Natural Ingredients • Terpene Rich • Lab Tested and Verified • Non-Psychoactive • Safety Sealed At IrieCBD, we believe in the healing power of plants. Our unique tincture line combines the ancient wisdom of carefully crafted herbal blends with our pure, terpene rich Full Spectrum Hemp Oil. Each tincture is formulated by our herbal and nutritional experts delivering targeted relief and supportive effects on the body’s natural systems. Ingredients: Full Spectrum Cannabidiol Extract (CBD) From Organic Hemp | Organic Holy Basil | Organic Black Maca | Organic Mucuna Ashwagandha | Organic Hemp Seed Oil | Organic Vitamin E Oil Supplement Facts: Bottle Size: 1.08 fl oz or 32 ml Safety: Store away from heat, light, and humidity. Refrigerate after opening. *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.