Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  Irie CBD
Irie CBD

Premium Full Spectrum CBD Rich Hemp Products

About Irie CBD

IrieCBD is dedicated to natural solutions for health and wellness. Our full line of tinctures combine the ancient wisdom of herbal remedies with the cutting edge science on the benefits of CBD to provide specific support for the body's natural systems. Our products are Full Spectrum, Full Entourage, Organically Grown and always tested by Third Party Labs in the USA for purity, potency and safety.

Available in

United States