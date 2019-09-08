25yearvet
on September 8th, 2019
Super nice sativa hybrid. This stuff tastes good, burns and looks good and is nice and potent. I would again for sure.
from Item 9 Labson October 8th, 2019
Amazing! Thanks for your review
An energetic and uplifting strain, perfect for staying productive throughout the day. Helps with chronic stress, depression, pain, nausea, and a lack of appetite.
on April 19th, 2019
Simply put...if you want to stay up or have no appetite smoke this!!!!! To bad I need to be sleeping right now.....
on February 17th, 2019
Tres! Super yummy. Great productivity and energized throughout the experience! Really like its consistency. Definately sativa strong!