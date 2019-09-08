 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Tres Leches

by Item 9 Labs

About this product

An energetic and uplifting strain, perfect for staying productive throughout the day. Helps with chronic stress, depression, pain, nausea, and a lack of appetite.

25yearvet

Super nice sativa hybrid. This stuff tastes good, burns and looks good and is nice and potent. I would again for sure.

from Item 9 Labson October 8th, 2019

Amazing! Thanks for your review

Bigdude99

Simply put...if you want to stay up or have no appetite smoke this!!!!! To bad I need to be sleeping right now.....

Gaphishin

Tres! Super yummy. Great productivity and energized throughout the experience! Really like its consistency. Definately sativa strong!

About this brand

Item 9 Labs Logo