  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Platinum Yeti

Platinum Yeti

by ITEM 9

10% Sativa / 90% Indica Bred by The Humbolt Seed Organization (Platinum GSC x Yeti), this is some of the most powerful and exciting cannabis we have ever seen. An overwhelming smell of aged cheese is complemented by hints of fruit. Even experienced stoners find themselves in a weird place moments after consumption.

shoogstix

Originally picked up an ounce at Alpha Alternative Solutions in Keizer, Oregon to cook with since it was one of the less expensive strains we had not tried before. After sampling a bowl before we decided to keep the ounce for us to smoke instead of cooking! Sedating high that will have you feeling free of anxiety and depression. I would say it leans more towards a P.M. strain that had me going towards the fridge often. Not mad at the price nor the surprise potency and don't let the average THC numbers fool you!

ITEM 9 from Rolling Cascades Farm is premium, all natural cannabis - pure and simple. Located in the Southern Oregon Cascade range, Rolling Cascades Farm is an eco-friendly, family owned and operated farm, using sustainable practices and all organic materials. We believe deeply in environmentally responsible growing methods that collaborate with the surrounding ecosystem and its resources to cultivate premium, fragrant, sun grown cannabis. Through the culmination of all organic materials, sustainable methods, and optimized nutrition, it is our passion to consistently produce only the highest quality flower.