shoogstix on April 22nd, 2019

Originally picked up an ounce at Alpha Alternative Solutions in Keizer, Oregon to cook with since it was one of the less expensive strains we had not tried before. After sampling a bowl before we decided to keep the ounce for us to smoke instead of cooking! Sedating high that will have you feeling free of anxiety and depression. I would say it leans more towards a P.M. strain that had me going towards the fridge often. Not mad at the price nor the surprise potency and don't let the average THC numbers fool you!