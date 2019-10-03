JoeBamaIII
on October 3rd, 2019
Very Relaxing.
10% Sativa / 90% Indica Bred by The Humbolt Seed Organization (Platinum GSC x Yeti), this is some of the most powerful and exciting cannabis we have ever seen. An overwhelming smell of aged cheese is complemented by hints of fruit. Even experienced stoners find themselves in a weird place moments after consumption.
on April 22nd, 2019
Originally picked up an ounce at Alpha Alternative Solutions in Keizer, Oregon to cook with since it was one of the less expensive strains we had not tried before. After sampling a bowl before we decided to keep the ounce for us to smoke instead of cooking! Sedating high that will have you feeling free of anxiety and depression. I would say it leans more towards a P.M. strain that had me going towards the fridge often. Not mad at the price nor the surprise potency and don't let the average THC numbers fool you!