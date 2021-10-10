About this product
10% Sativa / 90% Indica
Bred by The Humbolt Seed Organization (Platinum GSC x Yeti), this is some of the most powerful and exciting cannabis we have ever seen. An overwhelming smell of aged cheese is complemented by hints of fruit. Even experienced stoners find themselves in a weird place moments after consumption.
About this brand
Green Bandit
Green Bandit is premium, all natural cannabis - pure and simple.
Located in the Southern Oregon Cascade range, Green Bandit is an eco-friendly, family owned and operated farm, using sustainable practices and all organic materials. We believe deeply in environmentally responsible growing methods that collaborate with the surrounding ecosystem and its resources to cultivate premium, fragrant, sun grown cannabis.
Through the culmination of all organic materials, sustainable methods, and optimized nutrition, it is our passion to consistently produce only the highest quality flower.
Visit us at greenbanditfarms.com
