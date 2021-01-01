 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Clementine Kush Live Resin PAX Pod 0.5g
Hybrid

Clementine Kush Live Resin PAX Pod 0.5g

by JAR Co.

Write a review
JAR Co. Concentrates Cartridges Clementine Kush Live Resin PAX Pod 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Clementine Kush Live Resin PAX Pod 0.5g by JAR Co.

About this brand

JAR Co. Logo

About this strain

Clementine Kush

Clementine Kush
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Humulene
  3. Limonene

Clementine Kush is the lovechild of Tangerine Sunrise and Sanjay Gupta Kush bred by Colorado Seed Inc. From its Tangie mother, Clementine Kush inherits a strong citrus aroma, and trichome-rich colas from its indica-dominant father. Think orange blossom intermixed with the floral undertones of traditional Kush parentage. Expect intense physical relaxation and an expansive cerebral mindset. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review