Just like Joe Satriani’s album ‘Flying in a Blue Dream’, this Sativa dominant strain hits all of the right notes (just like Joe!). With sweet berry and earthy tones, this peppery flower is perfect for chillaxing in social situations. Euphoric is how we describe the effects of this delicious new strain, so try some today! 11.70% CBD Sativa Dominant Hybrid Dominant Terpenes include Myrcene and Pinene Benefits include relaxation, pain relief, focus , creativity Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC Sun-Grown organically in Southern Oregon View product COA here
