 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Blue Dream

Blue Dream

by JAXON

Write a review
JAXON Cannabis Flower Blue Dream

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Just like Joe Satriani’s album ‘Flying in a Blue Dream’, this Sativa dominant strain hits all of the right notes (just like Joe!). With sweet berry and earthy tones, this peppery flower is perfect for chillaxing in social situations. Euphoric is how we describe the effects of this delicious new strain, so try some today! 11.70% CBD Sativa Dominant Hybrid Dominant Terpenes include Myrcene and Pinene Benefits include relaxation, pain relief, focus , creativity Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC Sun-Grown organically in Southern Oregon View product COA here

About this brand

JAXON Logo
We don’t use the phrase “World Famous” lightly. Jaxon’s approach to hemp flower is simple: source only the very best. Located in sunny Southern Oregon, the most ideal climate for growing top-shelf hemp flower, we have access to hundreds of farms and millions of pounds of flower to hand-pick the very best flower. Our team has years of quality control experience in the hemp field. You could say we are experts! We know what quality looks, smells, and tastes like. We are thrilled to provide the world’s best hemp products direct to your door. Our products are clean, pure, and tested. It isn’t just quality we are after. We insist on the purest, cleanest flower. This is why we test every lot of flower we source. We follow the strictest standards to ensure every Jaxon product is free of pesticides, and any other contaminants. Our farms follow strict standards, in fact, in Oregon all hemp crops have to be grown organically by law.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review