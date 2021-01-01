About this product

Just like Joe Satriani’s album ‘Flying in a Blue Dream’, this Sativa dominant strain hits all of the right notes (just like Joe!). With sweet berry and earthy tones, this peppery flower is perfect for chillaxing in social situations. Euphoric is how we describe the effects of this delicious new strain, so try some today!



11.70% CBD

Sativa Dominant Hybrid

Dominant Terpenes include Myrcene and Pinene

Benefits include relaxation, pain relief, focus , creativity

Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC

Sun-Grown organically in Southern Oregon

View product COA here