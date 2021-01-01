JAXON
Just like Joe Satriani’s album ‘Flying in a Blue Dream’, this Sativa dominant strain hits all of the right notes (just like Joe!). With sweet berry and earthy tones, this peppery flower is perfect for chillaxing in social situations. Euphoric is how we describe the effects of this delicious new strain, so try some today!
11.70% CBD
Sativa Dominant Hybrid
Dominant Terpenes include Myrcene and Pinene
Benefits include relaxation, pain relief, focus , creativity
Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
Sun-Grown organically in Southern Oregon
View product COA here
