Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand JAXON

JAXON

Blue Dream

Buy Here

About this product

Just like Joe Satriani’s album ‘Flying in a Blue Dream’, this Sativa dominant strain hits all of the right notes (just like Joe!). With sweet berry and earthy tones, this peppery flower is perfect for chillaxing in social situations. Euphoric is how we describe the effects of this delicious new strain, so try some today!

11.70% CBD
Sativa Dominant Hybrid
Dominant Terpenes include Myrcene and Pinene
Benefits include relaxation, pain relief, focus , creativity
Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
Sun-Grown organically in Southern Oregon
View product COA here
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!