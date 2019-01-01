FREEDOM UNDER THE SUN We’re based in Southern Oregon—a beautiful, unique territory rich with wildlife and acres and acres of uninhabited land. We are deeply connected to this distinct region and the community that’s settled here. As a company, we foster a down-to-earth culture that aligns with nature and the people who proudly call this area home. We specialize in craft cannabis, producing quality harvests with our highest-grade greenhouses and the most current technology available. We move through the world with boldness, curiosity, and a drive to explore. Learn more about our unique perspective and our thorough approach to cannabis.