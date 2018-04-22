mojospur on April 22nd, 2018

Not the greatest high ive had, maybe it was my stuff. It defiantly got me high, but at first i thought it wasnt working and a crap bud. After 10 mins i was nicely high, i was able to do stuff felt energetic and wanted to do something. its a head high which didnt give me laughing fit or really elevate my mood much. i just felt energetic and focused. Not my favourite strain but good in the mornings.