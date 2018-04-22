 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Jet City Gardens

About this product

Dream Beaver is the offspring of Dirty Hippy + Appalachia. As evidenced by the name, this strain is dreamy, relaxing and imagination inspiring. Get out your creative implement of choice and tap into an uplifted, energetic feeling that fuels artistic inspiration and motivation. Better yet, invite some sidekicks over for collaboration. This social-friendly strain will likely result in streaks of creative brilliance followed by a giggly sense of accomplishment.

mojospur

Not the greatest high ive had, maybe it was my stuff. It defiantly got me high, but at first i thought it wasnt working and a crap bud. After 10 mins i was nicely high, i was able to do stuff felt energetic and wanted to do something. its a head high which didnt give me laughing fit or really elevate my mood much. i just felt energetic and focused. Not my favourite strain but good in the mornings.

Dream Beaver by Bodhi Seeds is a sativa-dominant strain that crosses Dirty Hippy (an Afghooey-Blockhead hybrid) with Appalachia. With subdued flavors of fresh cedar and earthy spice, Dream Beaver deals a mellow buzz that lets you stay active, productive, and social. This sativa is a great choice for unleashing laughing fits and creative sparks on those days when your mood and motivation could use a lift.

Tucked away in Seattle’s historic Georgetown neighborhood, in the shadow of Boeing Field’s final approach, Jet City Gardens is a family owned craft cannabis cultivator. While other growers schedule takeoff immediately after harvest, we put our products in a holding pattern for 60 days because....we're all about the cure.