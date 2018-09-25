About this product

Dream Beaver is the offspring of Dirty Hippy + Appalachia. As evidenced by the name, this strain is dreamy, relaxing and imagination inspiring. Get out your creative implement of choice and tap into an uplifted, energetic feeling that fuels artistic inspiration and motivation. Better yet, invite some sidekicks over for collaboration. This social-friendly strain will likely result in streaks of creative brilliance followed by a giggly sense of accomplishment.