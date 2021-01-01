 Loading…

  5. Blue Satellite (1 Gram Sativa Badder)
Sativa

Blue Satellite (1 Gram Sativa Badder)

by Jetpacks

Jetpacks Concentrates Solvent Blue Satellite (1 Gram Sativa Badder)

For cannabinauts who want to fly high above the clouds, new Jetpacks' Badder will have you surfing the Milky Way. This smooth, creamy cannabis extract offers a cosmic cruise through a constellation of concentrated cannabinoids and terpenes crafted from some of our favorite cannabis strains.

Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

Blue Satellite

Blue Satellite, the sativa offspring of Blueberry Sativa and Shishkaberry, is a strongly psychoactive strain with long-lasting effects. The dense, conic buds carry a sour scent redolent of ammonia and induce powerful cerebral effects including euphoria, creativity, and stress relief. Its typically high THC content makes Blue Satellite a preferred daytime strain for appetite loss, nausea, glaucoma, and pain.

