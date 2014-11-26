ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.2 343 reviews

Shishkaberry

aka Kish

Shishkaberry

Shishkaberry, or “Kish,” is an indica-dominant hybrid that came about from crossing DJ Short Blueberry with an unknown Afghani strain. This plant will mature in 8 to 9 weeks and should yield a fairly high amount of flowers. Shiskaberry’s buds have a fruit and berry aroma and will be painted with shades of purple. Its initial head buzz is happy and good for finishing things up or being social, but will slip into a lazy high over time.

234 people reported 1772 effects
Relaxed 65%
Happy 57%
Euphoric 44%
Uplifted 38%
Sleepy 34%
Stress 41%
Anxiety 36%
Pain 30%
Depression 22%
Insomnia 22%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 17%
Paranoid 5%
Dizzy 5%
Headache 5%

Reviews

343

Lineage

First strain parent
DJ Short Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Shishkaberry
First strain child
Rocky Mountain Blueberry
child
Second strain child
Berries & Crème
child

The Leafly Strains Review Hall of Fame: Food Edition
Most popular in