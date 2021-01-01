 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Jupiter OG (1 Gram Indica Sugar)
Indica

Jupiter OG (1 Gram Indica Sugar)

by Jetpacks

Write a review
Jetpacks Concentrates Solvent Jupiter OG (1 Gram Indica Sugar)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Jetpacks' shimmering sugar wax will have you swinging from star to star! This pure, clean and power packed cannabis concentrate features glistening granules of terpenes and cannabinoids skillfully drawn from some of our favorite cannabis strains.

About this brand

Jetpacks Logo
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

About this strain

Jupiter OG

Jupiter OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Named for the largest planet in our solar system, Jupiter OG has a big impact on its users. Not only does this indica boast one of the highest yields of the planetary strains, it’s also fast-acting and extremely potent. Known among the celestials for its particularly dense nugs with an abundance of reddish hairs, Jupiter OG leaves nothing to be desired. This strain features a pungent fuel smell and overpowering taste. Jupiter OG provides a very heavy and long-lasting body high, making it great for people looking for relief from insomnia or pain.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review