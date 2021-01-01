 Loading…

  Passion Fruit (1 Gram Hybrid Badder)
Sativa

Passion Fruit (1 Gram Hybrid Badder)

by Jetpacks

Jetpacks Concentrates Solvent Passion Fruit (1 Gram Hybrid Badder)

About this product

For cannabinauts who want to fly high above the clouds, new Jetpacks' Badder will have you surfing the Milky Way. This smooth, creamy cannabis extract offers a cosmic cruise through a constellation of concentrated cannabinoids and terpenes crafted from some of our favorite cannabis strains.

About this brand

Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

About this strain

Passion Fruit

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

This potent sativa is a cross of Sweet Pink Grapefruit and Orange Bud, and it’s best known for its amazing smell and flavor. As you could have guessed from its lineage, Passion Fruit will give you a lot of sweet citrus and a nice floral note to balance it all out. The tropical flavors will make you wish you were sitting on the beach in the summertime, sipping on a piña colada. When it comes to effects, Passion Fruit provides an epic sense of euphoria and a desire to raid the pantry. Be sure to have snacks ready! For the pitmasters out there, this is the perfect strain for cooking outside. Passion Fruit sets the stage perfectly for a long day of bbq and yard games with friends and family. 

