First bred in 1980s by Dutch Passion, Orange Bud cannabis strain is a combination of two members of the 100% Skunk family. It is one of the more potent and most simplistic strains to cultivate, with buds that are dense with a large amount THC crystals. With bright orange hairs coating the surface, this strain has scents of orange and nectarines with a flowering time of 8-9 weeks. Orange Bud's THC content has been measured up to 16.5% and grows well both indoors and out. 

Effects

Show all

178 people reported 1220 effects
Happy 64%
Euphoric 51%
Uplifted 42%
Energetic 39%
Creative 37%
Stress 38%
Pain 33%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 24%
Insomnia 12%
Dry mouth 43%
Dry eyes 30%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 6%

Lineage

Strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Orange Bud
First strain child
Gummo
child
Second strain child
Orange Hill Special
child

The 13 best cannabis strains for parties
