Rocket Fuel (.5g Pre-Roll 5 pack with Kief & Stardust)
by JetpacksWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Your favorite power packed pre-roll is now available in bulk to boost your blast off into overdrive! Introducing the new Jetpacks Hi-Octane Infused Multi Pack, featuring 5 high potency pre-rolls loaded with strain specific flower, kief & STARDUST. Hi-Octane always tests above 30% THC and guarantees to take you higher.
About this brand
Jetpacks
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.