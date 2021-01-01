 Loading…

  Viper (1 Gram Sativa Sugar)
Viper (1 Gram Sativa Sugar)

by Jetpacks

About this product

Jetpacks' shimmering sugar wax will have you swinging from star to star! This pure, clean and power packed cannabis concentrate features glistening granules of terpenes and cannabinoids skillfully drawn from some of our favorite cannabis strains.

About this brand

Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

About this strain

Viper

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Viper is an invigorating sativa that was bred from an indigenous Burmese landrace and a native Mexican strain known as Blackseed. First cultivated by Reeferman Seeds, Viper inherits buzzing, cerebrally-targeted effects and a spicy, citrus aroma. In a show of its nearly pure sativa genetics, Viper grows tall and bears fluffy buds that finish their flowering cycle in about 10 weeks.

