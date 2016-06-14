Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
Our “Enthusiast” line is for frequent cannabis enjoyment. It’s THC content exceeds 60%, and is naturally flavored with source terpenes. For the knowledgeable cannabis consumer who appreciates high-grade uncut oil, this is the go-to line. Available in Sativa / Indica, 500 / 250 mg.
on June 14th, 2016
Best tasting vape pen in the Denver market! I got a sour diesel cartridge and it tastes just like the flower, plus they really stress that it is pure uncut Co2 oil. Will try again