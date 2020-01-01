 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Jett VP1.0 with Bottle Opener

by Jett Cannabis

Jett Cannabis Vaping Batteries & Power Jett VP1.0 with Bottle Opener

About this product

Introducing the newest in vape pen technologies- The Jett VP1.0 The Jett VP1.0 took something good and made it great. If a portable and discreet, yet stylish and functionable vape pen is your cup of oil, choose a Jett VP1.0. The Jett Brand VP1.0 was made specifically for optimal use for CO2 extracted essential oils and herbal concentrates, made with the methods implemented by Jett Cannabis to ensure the perfect product, each time you purchase from us. Jett VP1.0 Battery offers the following: -Portability due to it’s compact 3” long rechargeable design. -An extended number of VP1.0s for longer use due to low voltage use, chosen for optimum performance with raw CO2 oils. Recommended recharge time 1 hour for 1 full day for heavy use, and up to a week for moderate use. -An 8 second long VP1.0, allowing you to choose your cloud size. -All gold everything with a gold charger, gold activation light, gold metal composition and eventually a golden oil fill. Shine on. -A stylus tip to assist your currently struggling Snapchat art. All Jett VP1.0 batteries offer a lifetime warranty. Once you get set with Jett, you’ll stay Jett set. All online orders come with Jett VP1.0 battery and charger only. All cartridges must be purchased from a licenced retail cannabis outlet. For a list of distributors, please click here. Intended use for this product is with essential oils and herbal extracts found in whichever states allow the legal sale and consumption of these oils and extracts.

About this brand

Introducing Jett Cannabis, the newest producer of pure, uncut CO2 oil in Colorado. We consider ourselves cannabis connoisseurs, and will never sell anything that we wouldn't purchase ourselves. We never add any outside chemicals, or doctor our vape product in any way. All flavor comes directly from original cannabis terpenes, through preservation in the extraction process. Each batch of oil goes through three rounds of winterization where it is frozen for at least 12 hours and filtered to remove all unwanted plant fats and waxes. We do our best to match all of our extractions and blends with descriptions that help pair you with your desired effect and flavor. Our Cerami-coil vapor cartridges do not utilize a wick, and offer a fully ceramic delivery method. This ensures that we can heat our oil at a lower vapor temperature, as the coil does not have to heat through the wick. This also ensures no burning of a wick, giving that harsh taste and throat burn. Our first product line, the "Enthusiast" Cartridge, is for frequent cannabis enjoyment. Its THC content exceeds 50%, and is naturally flavored by preserving the terpenes throughout the extraction and purification process. We do not sure any cutting agents to dilute our oil, as our ceramic cartridges work great with pure CO2 oil with our extraction methods. Each cartridge comes fully equipped to go our of the door, with all warning labels built into our reusable gunny sack packaging, and child resistant dube tubes holding the cartridges inside. We offer a full refund of Jett Cannabis cartridges that are used with a Jett Brand VP1.0 510 battery. We cannot ensure the proper voltage going to the cartridge otherwise, which may result in an atomizer blowout