3 Bears Kush UNREFINED Live Resin Cartridge .5g

by Jetty Extracts

3 Bears Kush UNREFINED Live Resin Cartridge .5g

About this product

We grew this strain on the Jetty Farm because it’s a perfect cross of the things we love: Classic OG fuel with a little bit of sweetness for a heady, relaxing high. We keep it UNREFINED, minimally-processed and single source so you don’t miss any of what this strain wants to give us. JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high. Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.

Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.

