One of the first strains to come off the Jetty Farm, Cannalope Haze is big on the fruity notes. Because it’s single source 100% live resin, you’ll definitely catch some notes of cantaloupe, honeydew and mango with a little bit of earthiness behind it, while the Haze brings out the uplifting, energetic vibes. Using heat and pressure similar to how real diamonds are formed, the Jetty team isolates the naturally occurring crystalline structures of THCa. What’s left is a beautiful rock form of concentrate, amber in color from the residual, flavorful terpenes. Jetty takes the craft approach to concentrates with small batches made from premium fresh frozen cannabis. We aim for big flavor and broad terpene profiles, and never start out with a set menu. That means a variety of concentrate types like rosin, badder, sauce, sugar or diamonds, and quantities that may be limited.