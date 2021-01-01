About this product

Delta 8 barely exists. The result of a complex cannabinoid conversion process, Delta 8 is prized for unique effects that no other cannabinoid can produce. Starting with high potency Delta 9 distillate, Nate and the Jetty team use a catalyst to rearrange cannabinoid molecules, creating Delta 8 THC. We tap our most trusted small farmers for the finest flower, using cryo-distillation to extract and reintroduce terpenes into this pure and potent oil. It’s a long-lasting, whole-body high that lives up to the legend. Jetty RESERVE celebrates the craft of concentrates, focusing on rare and wonderful cannabinoids and collaborations. Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.