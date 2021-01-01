 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Trainwreck Gold PAX Era Pod .5g

Trainwreck Gold PAX Era Pod .5g

by Jetty Extracts

Write a review
Jetty Extracts Concentrates Cartridges Trainwreck Gold PAX Era Pod .5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Lemon, fruit and pine are the dominant notes, thanks to a relatively unique terp profile that includes a high concentration of terpinolene, myrcene and pinene. Mexican, Thai and Afghan lineages contribute to its traditional and intense sativa effects. Jetty GOLD is high potency oil cryoextracted to preserve more terpenes and flavor. It’s triple-tested and always made from premium, small-farm cannabis. PAX Era pods are designed for exclusive use with PAX Era devices, a premium pen and pod system offering built-in and app-based controls. Featuring a variety of Jetty strains, use your PAX device to set desired temperature, access strain information and lots more.

About this brand

Jetty Extracts Logo
Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review