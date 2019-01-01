 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Berry Blast 625MG CBD E-Liquid

Berry Blast 625MG CBD E-Liquid

by Jolly Green Oil

About this product

This 30mL e-liquid bottle is packed with 625mg of our high quality CBD in our tangy Berry Blast flavor you won’t be able to put down. A smooth and fruity balance of berries mixed to perfection with a delicious vibrant taste delivering a serious flavor shock wave and sweet smelling vapor clouds for your pleasure. 80/20 Vegetable Glycerin / Propylene Glycol Mix Our product is lab tested and contains NO THC

Jolly Green Oil

We pride ourselves on delivering high quality CBD you can trust. Our products are lab tested and contain NO THC. Please feel free to contact us with any questions or concerns!