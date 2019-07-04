Antlacash
on July 4th, 2019
Great taste. Smooth and relaxing
This 30mL e-liquid bottle is packed with 625mg of our high quality CBD in reminding you of your favorite childhood cereal. Delivering a yummy and delicious experience of nostalgic fruity cereal flavor producing large milky clouds of perfection. 80/20 Vegetable Glycerin / Propylene Glycol Mix Our product is lab tested and contains NO THC
