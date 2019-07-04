 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Froot Loops 625MG CBD E-Liquid

Froot Loops 625MG CBD E-Liquid

by Jolly Green Oil

This 30mL e-liquid bottle is packed with 625mg of our high quality CBD in reminding you of your favorite childhood cereal. Delivering a yummy and delicious experience of nostalgic fruity cereal flavor producing large milky clouds of perfection. 80/20 Vegetable Glycerin / Propylene Glycol Mix Our product is lab tested and contains NO THC

We pride ourselves on delivering high quality CBD you can trust. Our products are lab tested and contain NO THC. Please feel free to contact us with any questions or concerns!