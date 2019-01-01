About this product

This 1 ML Pre-filled cartridge is packed with 625 MG of our high quality CBD in a smooth all natural honey flavor that will have your taste buds buzzing with delight. This all natural honey flavor is so sweet you will think it came straight from the honeycomb with its smooth and rich flavor producing creamy vapor clouds. Our product is lab tested and contains NO THC. 90/10 Vegetable Glycerin/Propylene Glycol Mix