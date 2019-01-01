 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. Honey 625 MG CBD Cartridge

Honey 625 MG CBD Cartridge

by Jolly Green Oil

$49.99MSRP

About this product

This 1 ML Pre-filled cartridge is packed with 625 MG of our high quality CBD in a smooth all natural honey flavor that will have your taste buds buzzing with delight. This all natural honey flavor is so sweet you will think it came straight from the honeycomb with its smooth and rich flavor producing creamy vapor clouds. Our product is lab tested and contains NO THC. 90/10 Vegetable Glycerin/Propylene Glycol Mix

About this brand

We pride ourselves on delivering high quality CBD you can trust. Our products are lab tested and contain NO THC. Please feel free to contact us with any questions or concerns!