This 1 ML pre-filled glass cartridge is packed with 625 MG of our high quality CBD in a mouthwatering and sweet exotic mango flavor. Get lost in a tropical dream with this refreshing flavor of ripe and juicy mangoes delivering succulent and sweet mango flavor with every pull for a sweet all day vape. Our product is lab tested and contains NO THC 90/10 VG/PG Mix
We pride ourselves on delivering high quality CBD you can trust. Our products are lab tested and contain NO THC. Please feel free to contact us with any questions or concerns!