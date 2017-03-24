 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Crumble 800mg

by JustHempCo

$79.99MSRP

About this product

Tame your THC, with this full-spectrum (full flower), PCR concentrate with 800 mlg of CBD! We carefully refined our highest grade oil to create this delicious PCR rich Crumble Concentrate naturally loaded with terpenes and phytocannabinoids. Phytocannabinoid content 80% - Zero THC.

Hocus-pocus

#420sweepstakes very excellent strong cbd medicine. I absolutely love it! Medically and money wise couldn't ask for a better trip. Looks absolutely beautiful

About this brand

JustHempCo delivers world-class CBD Oils and CBD-rich products, from organically grown all natural Colorado hemp, processed for optimum purity and potency.