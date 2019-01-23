stephzahn
on January 23rd, 2019
A friend gave me some samples of the Relax Capsules and I've been pleased with the results. They really chill me out and help me fall asleep without resorting to sleeping pills.
Enhanced with organic CBD, Valerian Root, Chamomile and Melatonin to promote relaxation and give you a restful night’s sleep. Feel: Mellow, tranquil and composed. Key ingredients: 600mg organic CBD, Valerian Root, Chamomile and Melatonin.
on January 11th, 2019
I'm a fan of all of Kami's products, but the Relax Capsules are my go-to. My professional life is very demanding and stressful, so I rely on these CBD capsules to help me unwind after a long day at the office. They work like a charm and help me sleep like a baby. Excellent value and worth every penny.