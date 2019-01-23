 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. RELAX CAPSULES | CBD • CHAMOMILE

by Kami Naturals

Enhanced with organic CBD, Valerian Root, Chamomile and Melatonin to promote relaxation and give you a restful night’s sleep. Feel: Mellow, tranquil and composed. Key ingredients: 600mg organic CBD, Valerian Root, Chamomile and Melatonin.

stephzahn

A friend gave me some samples of the Relax Capsules and I've been pleased with the results. They really chill me out and help me fall asleep without resorting to sleeping pills.

StartupMalcom

I'm a fan of all of Kami's products, but the Relax Capsules are my go-to. My professional life is very demanding and stressful, so I rely on these CBD capsules to help me unwind after a long day at the office. They work like a charm and help me sleep like a baby. Excellent value and worth every penny.

We're on a mission to reinvent self-care with natural CBD therapeutics designed for your daily wellness ritual. We started Kami to help people live their best, most fulfilling lives. After years of seeing loved ones struggle with dependence on pharmaceuticals, we set out to discover natural alternatives. We spent 18 months scouring the globe to source only the purest all-natural ingredients. You can have confidence knowing that, when you take our wellness products, you are taking the best hemp-derived CBD supplements on the market. Our therapeutics are ethically sourced from FDA-approved facilities, where all products are lab tested for quality. We use only non-psychoactive hemp-derived CBD extracts and all-natural ingredients, so you'll feel refreshed and relaxed after each use. We're extremely proud of our products and we practice what we preach—every purchase you make on our site is backed by our Quality Guarantee. To learn more about us and our premium CBD therapeutics, visit us at kaminaturals.com today.