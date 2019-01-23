 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. UPLIFT CAPSULES | CBD • BACOPA MONNIERI

UPLIFT CAPSULES | CBD • BACOPA MONNIERI

by Kami Naturals

Skip to Reviews
5.02
Kami Naturals Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil UPLIFT CAPSULES | CBD • BACOPA MONNIERI
Kami Naturals Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil UPLIFT CAPSULES | CBD • BACOPA MONNIERI

$80.00MSRP

About this product

Enhanced with organic CBD, Bacopa Monnieri, Rhodiola Rosea, Sulbutiamine, B-12, HTP-5 and other compounds to boost your mood and promote elation. Feel: Cheerful, content and blissful. Key ingredients: 600mg organic CBD, Bacopa Monnieri, Rhodiola Rosea, Sulbutiamine, B-12 and HTP-5.

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

stephzahn

The Uplift Capsules are great after a night of partying or during the gloomy months. I started taking them during the recent rain storms in SoCal and have felt more upbeat and positive despite the bad weather.

StartupMalcom

Sometimes we all need a little pick-me-up. In my hometown of Portland, it rains for much of the year and seasonal depression is a major issue. I started taking the Kami Uplift Capsules during the rainy months and immediately noticed my mood lift. On occasion, I'll even take one or two capsules after a night of partying and it honestly feels like I've been brought back to life. Highly recommended product.

About this brand

Kami Naturals Logo
We're on a mission to reinvent self-care with natural CBD therapeutics designed for your daily wellness ritual. We started Kami to help people live their best, most fulfilling lives. After years of seeing loved ones struggle with dependence on pharmaceuticals, we set out to discover natural alternatives. We spent 18 months scouring the globe to source only the purest all-natural ingredients. You can have confidence knowing that, when you take our wellness products, you are taking the best hemp-derived CBD supplements on the market. Our therapeutics are ethically sourced from FDA-approved facilities, where all products are lab tested for quality. We use only non-psychoactive hemp-derived CBD extracts and all-natural ingredients, so you'll feel refreshed and relaxed after each use. We're extremely proud of our products and we practice what we preach—every purchase you make on our site is backed by our Quality Guarantee. To learn more about us and our premium CBD therapeutics, visit us at kaminaturals.com today.