stephzahn
on January 23rd, 2019
The Uplift Capsules are great after a night of partying or during the gloomy months. I started taking them during the recent rain storms in SoCal and have felt more upbeat and positive despite the bad weather.
Enhanced with organic CBD, Bacopa Monnieri, Rhodiola Rosea, Sulbutiamine, B-12, HTP-5 and other compounds to boost your mood and promote elation. Feel: Cheerful, content and blissful. Key ingredients: 600mg organic CBD, Bacopa Monnieri, Rhodiola Rosea, Sulbutiamine, B-12 and HTP-5.
on January 23rd, 2019
on January 11th, 2019
Sometimes we all need a little pick-me-up. In my hometown of Portland, it rains for much of the year and seasonal depression is a major issue. I started taking the Kami Uplift Capsules during the rainy months and immediately noticed my mood lift. On occasion, I'll even take one or two capsules after a night of partying and it honestly feels like I've been brought back to life. Highly recommended product.