Exxus Snap Cartridge Vaporizer
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Donuts Sugar (Glossy White) portable vaporizer for concentrates. Features include: Temperature Controlled Battery (350 ° , 390 ° , 430 °), SloBurn™ Technology, No Combustion (Better Aroma & Flavor), Glossy Enamel Finish, Coilless, Ceramic Disc Technology, Ceramic Chamber, 10 Second Auto-Shutoff (Safety Feature), Deep Chamber, 510 Threaded, Wickless, No Glues, No Dyes, HardShell Carrying Case Included, Lifetime Warranty (Battery), For Aromatherapy Purposes Only.
