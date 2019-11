MamaBear89 on October 5th, 2017

Love the sleek design of the pen. I also was happy that it came with a cute little case to fit inside my purse without getting broken. It hold a charge for a long time and doesn't have any issues heating up. I love this pen, I purchased it from the place I work and definitely recommend to the customers that come through. The ceramic plate option is the best when it comes to wax.